Police discover a gruesome murder outside a southwest Houston apartment

A man was discovered nearly decapitated outside a southwest Houston apartment complex overnight.

Houston police were dispatched around 2 a.m. to a parking lot in the 6100 block of Marinette Drive, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The man had been killed in an “edged weapon attack,” police said.

In addition to the gruesome finding, police quickly saw that the man was wearing no clothes.



