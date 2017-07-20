This Texas court case on gerrymandering congressional districts could change the entire United States

Federal judges are taking another look at the way congressional districts are drawn in Texas, according to Vice news.

Districts are gerrymandered to ensure that the people sitting in the legislature get to keep their seats, regardless of the effect that has on equal representation. It happens once every ten years, and, despite how nefarious this practice seems, right now it’s legal. That is, as long as it isn’t explicitly motivated by race. And that’s why the issue is back in court.





In March of this year, federal judges ruled that the way Texas drew its districts in 2010 completely and purposefully diluted the power of minorities at the polls. The following month, the Texas legislature was also found to be in violation of the Voting Rights Act for drawing its state districts in a way that disenfranchised Hispanic voters specifically.

If the courts rule that Texas has to redraw its congressional districts, it could change the balance of partisan power not just in the state, but in the U.S. House of Representatives. According to the Associated Press, Texas gave the House Republican party the biggest bump in numbers due to gerrymandering, so it follows that changes in Texas could have a big impact.

