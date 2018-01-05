Kim Kardashian West, who is about to be a mother of three children, shared an almost-nude photo to Instagram Friday.

The photo is captioned, “Rise & Grind.” All she’s wearing is a skimpy thong, with her hands covering her chest. There is an inexplicable white streak running across the photo.





Rise & Grind A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 5, 2018 at 7:55am PST

Kardashian West, 37, has a long history of “breaking the internet” with nude photos. The reality star tagged photographer Eli Russell Linnetz in the picture, who also snapped the Kardashian Christmas card, from which Kylie Jenner was inexplicably missing amid pregnancy rumors.

According to ET Online, husband Kanye West encourages his wife’s risky photos.

“I love her nude selfies. Like, I love the ones from the side, the back ones, and the front. I just love seeing her naked; I love nudity,” West told Harper’s Bazaar. “And I love beautiful shapes. I feel like it’s almost a Renaissance thing, a painting, a modern version of a painting. I think it’s important for Kim to have her figure.”

To each his own, we suppose!