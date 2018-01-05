Menu
Screen Shot 2018-01-05 at 1.01.27 PM Read this Next

"Good Morning America's" Lara Spencer celebrates engagement to her boyfriend of two years
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian West, who is about to be a mother of three children, shared an almost-nude photo to Instagram Friday.

The photo is captioned, “Rise & Grind.” All she’s wearing is a skimpy thong, with her hands covering her chest. There is an inexplicable white streak running across the photo.


Rise & Grind

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

RELATED: “Good Morning America’s” Lara Spencer celebrates engagement to her boyfriend of two years

Kardashian West, 37, has a long history of “breaking the internet” with nude photos. The reality star tagged photographer Eli Russell Linnetz in the picture, who also snapped the Kardashian Christmas card, from which Kylie Jenner was inexplicably missing amid pregnancy rumors.

According to ET Online, husband Kanye West encourages his wife’s risky photos.

“I love her nude selfies. Like, I love the ones from the side, the back ones, and the front. I just love seeing her naked; I love nudity,” West told Harper’s Bazaar. “And I love beautiful shapes. I feel like it’s almost a Renaissance thing, a painting, a modern version of a painting. I think it’s important for Kim to have her figure.”

To each his own, we suppose!

Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Kym Johnson Herjavec may be eating for three these days, but she’s still keeping busy in the gym

Kym Johnson Herjavec may be eating for three these days, but she’s still keeping busy in the gym

After suffering miscarriage, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter has some very happy news to share

After suffering miscarriage, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter has some very happy news to share

Serena Williams makes a surprising announcement about her post-baby tennis career

Serena Williams makes a surprising announcement about her post-baby tennis career

Joanna Gaines celebrates becoming an aunt for the 6th time after announcing she has her own bun in the oven

Joanna Gaines celebrates becoming an aunt for the 6th time after announcing she has her own bun in the oven

Britney Spears has never looked better than in a bikini on a New Year’s vacation

Britney Spears has never looked better than in a bikini on a New Year’s vacation

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement