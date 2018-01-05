HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier are positively gushing after welcoming their first child.
Erin gave birth to baby girl Helen and announced her arrival with a post to Instagram Thursday, simply captioning the snap, “Helen.”
The photo shows the “Home Town” couple holding their new baby girl, who is wearing a pink bow in her hair in some photos.
The couple announced in October they were expecting. According to E! Online, Erin wrote in her blog that she planned to honor her mother by naming the baby girl after her.
👋🏻 there! Looks like a whole lot of you are new here after watching the #HGTVHomeTown marathon this morning and I figure it's been a while since @scotsman.co and I did some introductions–SO! We really appreciate you watching our show on @hgtv. We never meant to make a TV show at all, the possibility just literally appeared in our email inbox thanks to @lindseyweidhorn who found our instagram accounts in 2014. We live in and love Laurel, Mississippi and just finished filming season 2 about it that starts airing Monday, January 8 at 9|8 ct. We are expecting our first baby, Helen, very soon. Ben and I met in college and decided we would definitely get married 6 days later and have been together every day since. I'm an introvert, he is a people person, and we are forever and always on the same team. I read a lot of books and finish few of them, eat too much breakfast food, don't believe in hand sanitizer, and we own the @laurelmercantile where we sell American-made heirloom wares and durable goods with our 4 best friends who are also family who are also in every episode of Home Town with us (@malraz, @jobforjim, @joshuanowell, @ebnow). It's real nice that you're here. Thanks for coming along for the ride with us! (📷: @brookedavisphoto)