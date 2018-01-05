HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier are positively gushing after welcoming their first child.

Erin gave birth to baby girl Helen and announced her arrival with a post to Instagram Thursday, simply captioning the snap, “Helen.”





The photo shows the “Home Town” couple holding their new baby girl, who is wearing a pink bow in her hair in some photos.

The couple announced in October they were expecting. According to E! Online, Erin wrote in her blog that she planned to honor her mother by naming the baby girl after her.

“My prayer for Helen is that she will be brave and kind. I pray that she will not be bullied the way I was, and that she will be a protector of the ones who are. I pray that she will learn that from her father, the protector who loves the people in his life so well,” she wrote.The couple was positively thrilled to welcome the baby girl.”Thank you for making me a mother, Ben. Thank you for your heart and your love that’s big enough to carry Helen and I both, and for holding my hand every step of the way,” wrote Erin.