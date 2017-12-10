Twitter released its end of year stats this week and revealed that former President Barack Obama had the most liked tweet of 2017.





His tweet, sent out in August after white nationalists marched on Charlottesville, Virginia, has already been liked 4.6 million times. The tweet reads, “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…,” accompanied by a picture of him looking up at a group of children.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

The tweet was a portion of a quote from the late South African President Nelson Mandela and was followed up by two more tweets from Obama, which finished the quote.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite,” the quote, in whole, reads.

Obama’s tweet following the Charlottesville march wasn’t his only top tweet. He also took the third spot for most liked, and the second, fifth, and eighth spot for most retweeted tweets.

His other top tweets included his tweet to Senator John McCain, R-AZ, after he was diagnosed with cancer.

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

When he tweeted out the final line of his presidential farewell address in Chicago.

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 11, 2017

And, his farewell tweet that was sent out on Jan. 20 after he left the Oval Office for the last time.

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 20, 2017

Other top tweets included Ariana Grande’s tweet after the bombing at her Manchester, England, concert, Lebron James’s tweet when he called President Donald Trump a “bum,” a tweet promising to donate 6 pounds of dog food to Houston dogs affected by Hurricane Harvey for every retweet it received, another tweet asking for retweets to raise donations for Houston, a photo from Linkin Park of its former frontman, Chester Bennington, after he committed suicide earlier this year, the number to the suicide hotline tweeted by social media star Seth Joseph, and finally, the most retweeted tweet of the year came from 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson begging for retweets so he could win free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s for a year.

While President Trump didn’t win a top spot for any of his personal tweets, he was the most tweeted about world leader.