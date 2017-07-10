Flights out of JFK were grounded thanks to a group of nesting turtles

Flight delays can come from weather, maintenance and even surly passengers.

RELATED: A disoriented turtle crossed a highway four times to lay her eggs

Apparently, you can now add pregnant turtles looking for a place to lay their eggs to that list.

On Friday, flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport were delayed by a group of the shelled animals, as they took to the tarmac and runways in search of the perfect spots to store their young.

JFK Airport Runway Shut Down By Pregnant Turtles, Reports Say https://t.co/L4HOE9HilZ pic.twitter.com/wbAhBKreAI — Tribeca-FiDi Patch (@TribecaPatch) July 7, 2017

The diamondback terrapin turtles are not a new problem for the airport.





RELATED: Two men in Florida were arrested for stealing nearly 500 sea turtle eggs

Last year, 500 or so impeded flight schedules during the nesting season. The sandy soil surrounding the airport — just above the high-tide line — is apparently an ideal spot for egg-laying.