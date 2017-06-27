A bride is in tears after her favorite country stars give this generous gift

It’s often said that the most precious gifts you can give someone are your time and attention. Rascal Flatts was definitely feeling generous when it came to giving Sara and Brandon McInnis a wedding gift.

The Wisconsin bride and groom had planned their June 24 wedding down to the detail, including their first dance song: Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road.” A deejay was set to play the 2005 chart topper for that magical waltz, but Sara and Brandon’s longtime friend, Tammy, had other plans.

RELATED: Watch as this bride is stunned during the most important dance of her life





“I knew that Rascal Flatts was up at Country USA and I thought, ‘You know what, wouldn’t it be really cool if they could stop [by],’” she says. “So, I sent them an email and gave them kind of a little background story about Brandon and Sara and who they are.”

And that’s all the award-winning country trio needed to show up. Heck, they didn’t just sing the first dance song, they also grabbed a photo with the newlyweds, then had an impromptu meet-and-greet with any of the family that wanted a picture with the country stars, too.

RELATED: Rascal Flatts’ thoughtful gesture brings “Today’s” Hoda Kotb to tears

That’s going above and beyond, don’t you think?

Congratulations Sara and Brandon, and well done Gary, Jay and Joe Don!