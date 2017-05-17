A country heartthrob gets really honest with us about his approach to love

Country heartthrob Brett Young’s star is definitely on the rise with his second consecutive hit song, “In Case You Didn’t Know.” The love song has racked up more than 43 million views on YouTube alone, and the lyrics contain a reminder for guys to tell the ladies in their lives that they love them. It’s just not something most men tend to think about.

Brett tells Rare Country, “Men are funny. It’s a funny balance, too, because women need to hear it a lot. Men don’t say it even close to enough, let alone as much as women need to hear it.”





RELATED: This country heartthrob learned a lot growing up as a preacher’s kid

Simply saying the words “I love you” can be tough for some guys, but Brett admits he’s got no fear in expressing his feelings in a relationship.

“I’m a hopeless romantic, so I’ve never actually been afraid,” Brett adds. “I probably say ‘I love you’ too soon in relationships in all honestly. I can’t think of one relationship where I wasn’t the one that said it first, and I’m totally OK with that.”

RELATED: This little boy’s big league baseball dreams gave way to country music stardom

Even though he’s not afraid to say it first, Brett tells us continuing to communicate about that love can fall by the wayside after a while.

Says Brett, “One of my relationships was six years, and there were moments where I was like, ‘I can’t remember the last time we said that to each other.’ When I check in and I realize that, I always make it a point to get back to that place. But absolutely. I think it’s easy for everybody to get comfortable like that.”

Brett will be singing “In Case You Didn’t Know” during his opening set on Lady Antebellum’s You Look Good tour this summer. You can find a rundown of his tour dates here.