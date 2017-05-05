A dreamy actor’s unlikely wish about a country legend has fans raising their eyebrows

The legendary Willie Nelson has stood behind marijuana for a long time. In fact, some of his songs, like “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” and “It’s All Going to Pot,” pay homage to the medical and recreational herb.

Aside from that, he’s established his own pot brand called Willie’s Reserve and has actively tried to legalize cannabis.

So, you’d have to imagine that the 84-year-old country outlaw has smoked weed with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.





Turns out that he has. However, one such celebrity who used to dream of toking up with Willie never actually got the opportunity to fulfill his wish. That star is none other than actor Brad Pitt.

“Back in my stoner days, I wanted to smoke a joint with Jack and Snoop and Willie. You know, when you’re a stoner, you get these really stupid ideas,” Brad, 53, tells GQ of the days before he got sober. “Well, I don’t want to indict the others, but I haven’t made it to Willie yet.”

Brad may be a high-profile actor, but since he’s made the decision to quit smoking pot, his ambition to burn one with Willie might be nothing more than a pipe dream. But, the good news is that he’s not alone. Back in June, Willie revealed that he wanted to help fellow country legend Loretta Lynn give pot a “second chance,” as reported by Billboard.

The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” tried cannabis for the first time as a way to treat her glaucoma, but she didn’t enjoy the experience. Now just imagine, Brad, Willie and Loretta in the same room. Wouldn’t that be a hoot?