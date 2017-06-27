An aspiring country singer’s dad breaks down over her tragic death

Every day something so cruel and so painful happens in this world that just doesn’t make sense. And to say that the death of aspiring singer Egypt Covington doesn’t make sense is a major understatement, especially for the family and friends she leaves behind.

Egypt, who worked as a sales rep, was also a singer who won Ann Arbor, Michigan, country radio station W4’s “Country Idol” competition in 2014.

In a brand-new interview, Egypt’s father Chuck spoke out about the tragic death of his 27-year-old daughter, who was found murdered at her home in Detroit on June 23. “She loved people. She loved being around people and they could tell that,” said Chuck. “Why did God take her, instead of all these scumbags running around? That part just does not make sense, because she was truly a bright star. She lifted everyone up.”





Chuck also had a stern message for his daughter’s murderer, whoever that might be. “If you see this, you’re living with the evil that you did and you know what you did is evil,” he said. “There are people that she will live on through. Not just the family, but hundreds of friends and people that she’s interfaced with.”

Authorities are currently asking the public to share any information surrounding this tragic act by contacting the Van Buren Township police at (734) 699-8930.