Cancer patient loses it after hearing this serenade from Tim McGraw

Some songs are so powerful that they have the ability to tap into people’s emotions. Take, for example, Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying.”

The inspirational ballad, which appears on Tim’s album of the same name, encourages people to live life to the fullest, despite any fears or ailments that may be standing in their way.

It’s that message that recently brought one country super fan to tears.

Alison Bryant, who is currently battling cancer, attended Tim and Faith Hill’s concert at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on June 16. During “Live Like You Were Dying,” Tim made his way toward Alison, who was standing in the front row. He then grabbed onto her hand as he sang, while tears rolled down her cheek.





“I looked at my sisters and said, ‘I need tissues,’ because it was emotional,” Alison recalled in a recent interview with the NewsTribune, “It was very compassionate. I was star-struck at first, but the compassion from him and Faith Hill, and the people around me will always be with me. It will be in my heart.”



Tim and Faith have been delighting fans ever since they launched their 2017 Soul2Soul World Tour in April. The trek, which is their first joint tour in 10 years, continues through October.

Watch the emotional exchange between Tim and Alison in the Facebook video above.