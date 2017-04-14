Carrie Underwood explains how she makes room for “family time”

The life of a celebrity can get pretty hectic. Carrie Underwood knows that to be true.

The 34-year-old country superstar, who spent the majority of last year on her wildly successful Storyteller Tour, is now relishing her time off, as she gets to spend it with son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, and hockey hubby, Mike Fisher. For her, being a mommy makes hanging out with her loved ones an even bigger deal.

Reflecting back on the day when she and Mike learned they were expecting a child, Carrie told People Magazine, “Our whole life has changed. I remember when we first found out we were going to have him. [We were] like, ‘How are we going to do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is.’”





“But you just make room,” she continued, “and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise — that stuff is so important. That’s what it’s all about.”

Lately, Carrie has been sharing footage on social media of her and Mike enjoying “family time” with their 2-year-old toddler. Earlier this month, she posted a picture of Mike taking Isaiah on his first-ever horseback ride. And, in March she uploaded a video of her and her son working out together, side-by-side.

“He’s a good workout buddy,” Carrie gushed, “He just wants to be a part of it. He just wants to be around you, and do what you’re doing. You ask him to do a squat and he knows what that is. He can do it. He loves getting the little weights and acting like mommy and daddy, and he’s just a lot of fun to have around.”

Recently, Carrie teamed with Carnival Cruise Line to benefit military families through Operation Homefront. Her motherly role has allowed her to form a deep appreciation for the men and women in service, who don’t have the benefit of seeing their families on a regular basis.

“I definitely feel like because I do have a child now I can relate a little more in just thinking ‘I don’t know how I do it,’ and my heart goes out to them.” Carrie added. “I’m even more appreciative for the service that they’ve provided our country because I know what it’s like to be a parent and miss your child just a little bit.”