Carrie Underwood proves she’s her husband’s biggest cheerleader with one photo

Carrie Underwood just can’t stop gushing about her hunky hockey player husband, Mike Fisher. And, she’s not afraid to publicly drool over his hotness either!

Now that she’s got some extra time on her hands from her usually packed schedule, the 34-year-old country superstar has been cheering her man on from the sidelines at his NHL hockey games. And, of course, she’s doing it in style.

The famous bride and mother of 2-year-old Isaiah has set some time aside to get glam for her hubby’s game-nights.





On April 12, she took to Instagram with a pic of her newly painted nails. She writes, “Got that #PredsPride baby, from my fingers to my toes!” The “Church Bells” singer also included a slew of hashtags – #GoPreds #GoFish #SpiritFingers #BlueAndGold #Sparkles #StanleyCupPlayoffs.

The photo above shows Carrie rocking a fancy, Preds-themed mani/pedi. She dons bright blue nails with one single sparkly, gold accent nail. How pretty!

Mike, who is a captain for the Nashville Predators, has led his team into the first-round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. On Thursday, April 13, the Predators took Game 1 against the Chicago Blackhawks. So perhaps, Carrie’s “spirit fingers” are good luck!

“My @PredsNHL played like champs tonight! #BlueAndGold #Pekka,” Carrie tweeted out following the game, “And boy, was that @mikefisher1212 hot! Great game, guys! #StandWithUs”

Congrats to Mike for the win! We bet he already feels like a winner with his amazing, supportive wife by his side.