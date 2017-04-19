Carrie Underwood’s toddler looks like he’s ready to be a big brother

There is definitely a baby boom happening in country music, but just like any good country family would say, there’s always room for one more! So, we have our fingers crossed that Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher will add to their family soon, too, even though their son Isaiah seems skeptical.

Rare Country previously reported that the couple’s precious toddler wasn’t as enthusiastic about a sibling as Carrie might like. In fact, she revealed that sometimes he even seems a little jelly when one of the family pups takes up his spot on Mom’s lap.





RELATED: Carrie Underwood reveals what Isaiah really thinks about having a sibling

But in a new photo on her Instagram page, it looks like Isaiah could be turning a corner.

The picture shows the 2-year-old side by side with a little baby boy, all tiny tushies and toes. In the caption, Carrie explains “Morning cartoons with Cousin Wesley.” She goes on to say, “Wesley makes Isaiah look so big! I can only imagine the trouble these two are going to get into with the rest of their cousins in a few years.”

Morning cartoons with Cousin Wesley…❤️ Wesley makes Isaiah look so big! I can only imagine the trouble these two are going to get into with the rest of their cousins in a few years! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

RELATED: Carrie Underwood explains how she makes room for “family time”

We aren’t sure what side of the family baby Wesley is from, but it doesn’t matter. Carrie and Mike’s commitment to their families clearly unifies the greater Underwood-Fisher connection. We suspect that Mike’s family is visiting Nashville, though, since his NHL Predators are in the Stanley Cup playoffs!