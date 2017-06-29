Derek Hough reveals some major secrets about his sister’s wedding day

It’s safe to say that Julianne Hough has kept pretty quiet about her future wedding day plans. That’s not the case for her older brother, Derek Hough, though.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro recently shared details about his beautiful sister’s upcoming ceremony to “Entertainment Tonight.”

“I’m excited! My baby sister [is] getting married.” he gushed about the weeklong event to ET’s Lauren Zima, while attending Travis Wall and Shaping Sound’s “After the Curtain,” show in Los Angeles on June 21, “It’s going to be special to have the whole family there. We’re going to have a great time!”





Derek also revealed that he will be “making a little speech” when the big day arrives, and even said that there’s a chance he may get teary-eyed. That’s no surprise given that he and Julianne have such a tight sibling bond. In fact, they recently wrapped their third joint tour, “Move – Beyond – Live on Tour!” The tour hit nearly 50 cities.

As for any other details on his sister’s wedding Derek said, “There are always surprises with my family that aren’t planned, so there’ll be plenty of surprises.”

Julianne, 28, will wed her hockey player fiancé Brooke Laich, 34, in early July on the same day as “DWTS” cast members Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s nuptials. Despite the coincidence, Derek thinks the guest lists for each ceremony won’t be affected too much, as the couples run in different circles.

Julianne and Brooke announced their engagement back in August of 2015. We’re so happy for them!