Fans lost their minds when Blake Shelton gave them this surprise

If you were in a honky-tonk in Nashville on June 8, then you might have caught a performance by Blake Shelton.

The country music superstar and longtime coach on NBC’s “The Voice” surprised fans with a handful of pop-up shows, as part of his partnership with Smithworks Vodka

Blake spontaneously announced his surprise gigs on social media, following a full day of CMA Music Festival activities.

On Twitter he wrote, “Nashville what are y’all up to? I’m heading to Whiskey Bent for a @SmithworksVodka drink. See y’all there? #MySmithworksFam #BSFest.”





Nashville what are y'all up to? I’m heading to Whiskey Bent for a @SmithworksVodka drink… see y’all there?#MySmithworksFam #BSFest — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 9, 2017

One fan, who was lucky enough to catch Blake’s first performance, captured footage of the superstar singing his 2013 smash, “Boys ‘Round Here.” You can view some of Blake’s performance in the clip below.

So this just happened. @blakeshelton #whiskeybent #nashville A post shared by Jessica (@jesslynn414) on Jun 8, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

“So this just happened,” the fan captioned the video, which features Blake strumming on his acoustic guitar and singing the lyrics, “Chew tobacco, chew tobacco, chew tobacco, spit.”

Blake’s night didn’t end there. In fact, he proved that he was just getting started with a second announcement. After performing at Whiskey Bent he tweeted, “Man, let’s keep it going!! @SmithworksVodka and I are at Crazy Town now!! #MySmithworksFam #BSFest.”

The 40-year-old singer kept things going at Crazy Town by performing beneath a sparkling disco ball.

Last night at work … @blakeshelton showed up to promote his #smithworksvodka #nobigdeal #cmafest2017 #onlyinnashville #crazytown A post shared by ᒪ O ᖇ I • ᗷ E T ᕼ (@lori_b_davidson) on Jun 9, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Fans went nuts as he had a drink and belted out the lyrics to “Neon Light.”

“Nashville, I’m still thirsty,” Blake, then, admitted on social media, as he announced his final concert, “Last stop of the night… Losers!! @SmithworksVodka #MySmithworksFam #BSFest”

Turns out that Blake had second thoughts, because Losers Bar and Grill actually wasn’t his last stop. He ended up delivering a full one-hour set at the Wildhorse Saloon hours later, on June 9.

“Hell… I got some time to kill,” he told his more than 19 million Twitter followers, “CMA Fest…. how bout a little last minute show? Say, Wildhorse Saloon? 2pm? #BSFest.”

Hell… I got some time to kill CMA Fest…. how bout a little last minute show? Say, Wildhorse Saloon? 2pm? #BSFest — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 9, 2017

Blake’s pop-up shows took place during the annual CMA Music Festival, which runs from June 8-11. He also played a scheduled concert at the Nissan Stadium on June 9.