In a new video, one country star gives a glimpse into his personal life

It’s always pretty special when a country star shares photos of their family on social media. But when they include their husbands, wives and children in music videos, it’s almost like we’re being treated to an intimate peek at what they’re like in real life.

With the release of Lee Brice’s new single, “Boy,” country music fans are getting a moving scrapbook of the country star and his growing family. On a visit to his family farm, the singer-songwriter’s sons, Takoda and Ryker, are typical little boys playing in the water, tossing a football, fishing and crawling all over their happy dad. The video also offers glimpses of Lee’s beautiful wife, Sara, who is expecting their third child, a girl, in the coming weeks, and Lee’s own father, Kenneth, who can be seen shooting an 8mm video of his family. Some of that film was actually used in the final music video directed by Ryan “Spidey” Smith.





In a press release, Lee said, “We wanted to make ‘Boy’ our first single for a couple of reasons. First, Sara and I have two sons, Takoda (9) and Ryker (3). This song is a tribute to them; it’s my way of saying how proud I am to be their dad. The second reason is because, coincidentally, we have a daughter on the way in a couple of weeks and we wanted to share this song for our boys before she arrived.”

Thanks to beautifully thought out lyrics and Lee’s tender, emotive vocals, “Boy,” is already garnering the attention of the media and the country star’s peers. Even hot newcomer Kelsea Ballerini is calling it Song of the Year material.

song of the year. Lee, Nicolle, Jon…you made magic. https://t.co/Dr638o1jCR — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) May 19, 2017

And in addition to attention, it’s also evoking a few tears with its heartfelt message.