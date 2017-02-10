Jason Adlean’s wife, Brittany Kerr, showers her man with lots of love and kisses before Valentine’s Day

Country music superstar Jason Aldean’s bride, Brittany Kerr, is feeling the love ahead of Valentine’s Day. At least, that’s what it looks like on her social media accounts.

The 29-year-old blonde beauty recently showed her appreciation for her hubs with no not one, but two cute posts on Instagram.

In one shot, Brittany and Jason appear to be enjoying some time together in Australia. She writes, “Just a couple of Aussies” along with the hashtag #Melbourne.





As you can see in the picture above, the lovebirds happily stroll the beach together. Jason has his arm on the small of his wife’s back, as she showers him with air kisses! How sweet! Though it is uncertain whether or not the pair recently went on a mini vacation Down Under, they still appear to be inseparable!

Brittany, then, followed up her beach-bunny picture with a throwback of her wedding day. She writes, “Can’t believe it’s been almost two years since I married my hubster aaaaand since @mac_daddyy made me over for the first time🙌🏻💄💍 #mexico Time Flies!!!

In the shot above, Brittany is all dolled up in her long and lace bridal gown, as a makeup artist puts the final touches on her face.

Jason and Brittany wed on March 21, 2015, in Mexico, and there’s no doubt they’re crazy about each other.

We can’t wait to see how they spend their Feb. 14. Heck, we’re also looking forward to seeing how they celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary in less than two months!