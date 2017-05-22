Looks like this little one is following in her daddy Thomas Rhett’s footsteps

Sure, every parent is proud of their babies, but Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren have wasted no time introducing the world to their new daughter. Just days after she arrived in the United States from Uganda, pretty little Willa Gray, all set in protective earphones, met a few thousand of Daddy’s friends when he brought her on stage on his Home Team Tour.

Thanks @kaileydickerson for Willa's first pair of noise cancellers for her first TR show this weekend!🤘🏼 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on May 17, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

The proud father shared photo and video on his Instagram page saying that the moment was “the coolest thing ever.”

The coolest thing ever A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on May 20, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

Of course, Mommy was there, too, showing her baby girl where all the cool kids hang backstage. Lauren is absolutely glowing and Willa looked a little overwhelmed.

despite her confused look, I think she really loved her first weekend on the road 💛 (& daddy took her on stage!! 😩😍-soo cute) A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on May 21, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Or maybe she was unimpressed. Memphis radio station 94.1 The Wolf caught video of the moment that T-Rhett brought Willa on stage and she was unfazed by the crowd, noise, lights and band. In fact, she was ready to take the mic from her famous pop and hijack the show. And in way, she kinda did because she is adorable!

Willa even made a couple of cameo appearances in Thomas’ official show wrap video and in that you can definitely tell she’s just taking it all in.

Can't wait to get back to Mississippi! Always a great crowd🤘🏻 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on May 21, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Thomas Rhett and Lauren will welcome their first biological child, also a little girl, in August marking another first for big sister Willa Gray. Yet from the looks of her chill personality, she’s got this.