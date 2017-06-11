Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have “the sweetest little family in the world”

Miranda Lambert and boyfriend Anderson East seem so happy together.

The two, who accompanied each other at the 2017 CMT Music Awards on June 7, appeared all smiles while posing for pictures on the red carpet.

Miranda, who stunned in a little black dress, had such a good time with her hunky beau that she posted a photo from their star-studded evening on Instagram. She wrote, “Fun times @CMT awards. My 🔥date @andersoneast.”





Anderson isn’t Miranda’s only love though. She actually has a major soft spot for animals – especially puppies! In fact, she hosted her first-ever MuttNation March on June 8, following the CMT Music Awards.

The walkathon, which took place in downtown Nashville, coincided with the CMA Music Festival, and helped raise awareness for shelter pets in need of forever homes.

Miranda’s love for dogs is so strong that she owns seven pooches. Luckily though, Anderson is just as much of a puppy lover as she is. So the cute couple, who’s been going strong for at least a year, gets to go home to their adorable fur babies.

Now that’s one big-time bonus!

Following her inaugural MuttNation March, Miranda took to Instagram to gush over the adorable little family that she shares with Anderson.

Love without condition…Celebrating Mutts today reminded me how lucky I am to come home to the sweetest little family in the world. #Deltadawn #Cher #Bellamy #Waylon&Jessi #Thelma&Louise #loveashelterpet #7dogs #❤️ A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:32pm PDT

“Love without condition,” she writes. “Celebrating Mutts today reminded me how lucky I am to come home to the sweetest little family in the world.”

Our hearts are melting, y’all!