Miranda Lambert brings big hits to this star-studded event in her home state

Miranda Lambert took to the stage on April 20 at ACL-Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas, as the headlining act for the 5th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala Benefit.

The country music superstar and reigning ACM Female Vocalist of the Year treated a lucky and slightly buzzed crowd of fans to a set list of both new and old songs.

Before kicking off the show she told the audience, “I can tell you’re drinking. I like that. Well, we’re going to do a drinking song for you then. So cheers, y’all!” Miranda, then, busted out her 2011 smash, “Heart Like Mine.” You can see a portion of the song in the Instagram shot below.





A post shared by Kaeleen Weiser | Entrepreneur (@kaeleenweiser) on Apr 20, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

During the concert, Miranda also had fans singing along to “Vice” – the first single from her 2016 double-album, “The Weight of These Wings.”

A post shared by Crystal (@cryslove08) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

In the performance above, Miranda dons a black-fringed skirt and tan cowgirl boots, while crooning heartfelt lyrics like, “All dressed up in a pretty black label/ Sweet salvation on a dining room table/ Waiting on me/ Where the numb meets the lonely/ It’s gone before it ever melts the ice/ Another vice, another call.”

A post shared by Camila Alves (@iamcamilaalves) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

Another clip, which you can see above, shows the 33-year-old Texan throwing it back with “The House That Built Me.” She leans into the microphone to deliver the nostalgic ballad on the dim-lit stage, while fans listen on.

Miranda’s Austin stop was her first performance since her appearance at the 2017 Academy of Country Music awards. And, of course, her beloved beau, Anderson East was on hand to show his support.

A post shared by Camila Alves (@iamcamilaalves) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey hosted the two-day MJ&M gala – a joint fundraising effort made by him, and his pals — legendary football coach Mack Brown and recording artist Jack Ingram. The fundraiser helps benefit charitable organizations working to empower kids through health, wellness and education programming.

Aside from Miranda, previous MJ&M headliners include Dierks Bentley, Kacey Musgraves, Toby Keith, Sheryl Crow and John Mellencamp.