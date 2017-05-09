NASCAR’s baby boom revs up again with this baby news

NASCAR drivers are known best for their talents on the track, but they also make for some awesome daddies when they aren’t racing.

And it looks like there is now one more to add to the mix.

Thanks to a May 8 post on his Instagram page, NASCAR driver Ty Dillon announced that he is set to become a daddy in November 2018. Married in December of 2014, Ty and wife Haley announced the news with an adorable photo featuring silver baby balloons. “We’re so excited to finally announce that our family is growing,” Ty captioned the photo. “Haley and I can’t wait to be parents! We are so thankful for God’s many blessings!





Haley, who is a dancer for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, also expressed her happiness over the news. “We are so excited to finally announce that our family is growing,” she said. “We can’t wait to be parents, and Bubba can’t wait to be a big brother! God is so good! “

Even fellow NASCAR driver and Ty’s brother Austin tweeted out his excitement over the news. “Can’t wait to be the coolest Uncle ever #BabyDillon,” he wrote.

We send our well wishes to the entire family!