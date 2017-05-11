Pop-country icon cancels shows after health issues arise

Pop-country icon Olivia Newton-John has cancelled her remaining May tour dates following a painful health condition.

A post on her Facebook page says that the singer-songwriter is having a “bad issue” with her sciatica and that “once the dates are rescheduled we will post the new dates ASAP.” She also apologizes to those who already hold tickets for those Midwest shows.

RELATED: Remember the time Olivia Newton-John dipped her toes in the country pool?

Our younger readers best remember Olivia as Sandy from the legendary musical “Grease,” where she co-starred with John Travolta, but early in her career, she was better known as a singer-songwriter. In the early 1970s, she was named the ACM’s Most Promising Female Vocalist followed by Top Female Vocalist, while the CMA named her 1974’s Female Vocalist of the Year. Her performance of “Let Me Be There” earned her a Grammy for Female Country Vocal and her album, “Let Me Be There,” was named the Favorite Country Album by the American Music Awards in 1974.





RELATED: The mystery surrounding former country crooner Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend just got crazier

In the early 1990s, the beautiful and talented philanthropist was diagnosed with breast cancer. After a radical mastectomy and chemotherapy, she told People in 1998, “As far as I’m concerned, it’s gone. That’s the way I choose to see it—and that’s the right way for me.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Olivia as she recovers from this painful condition.