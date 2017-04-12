The Grand Ole Opry wasn’t expecting this from Blake Shelton

With a lineup that included Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Terri Clark, Montgomery Gentry and the Oak Ridge Boys, it was already a big Tuesday night at the Grand Ole Opry on April 11, then Blake Shelton, who is deep into this season of “The Voice,” did the unexpected. He walked out onstage.

Surprise bitch!! @opry A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Apr 11, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Blake wasn’t scheduled to appear on the show, but that’s the nature of the Opry. It isn’t at all unusual for artists who appear regularly to just show up and play, and Blake came equipped to perform for the packed house. In fact, he had a couple of tunes in his pocket—hit singles “Ol’ Red” and “Honey Bee.”





Blake Shelton just crashed our opry performance #nashville #blakeshelton #countrymusic A post shared by Tracy Ann (@jerseytodc) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

The tall and talented country star must have been having a great time back at the Opry, though, because when another opportunity to perform arose, he was on that stage with one of his favorite country bands, the Oak Ridge Boys, to sing their signature hit, “Elvira.”

#grandoleopry #theoakridgeboys #blakeshelton A post shared by Comelia Shawnae (@comeliashawnae) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Blake has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for nearly seven years. And, in a clever turn, the Opry invited him to join via Twitter.