This country star just pulled off the most elaborate proposal ever

Most girls dream of getting a wedding proposal right out of a movie, and The Swon Brothers’ Colton Swon came pretty close to pulling that off for his fiancée, Caroline Glaser.

The couple first met while they were both competing on NBC’s “The Voice” and went on to have their first date at a movie theater just outside Nashville. They’re both big movie buffs, so they spent a lot of time together watching the big screen over the course of their courtship.

RELATED: Another country music hunk is officially off the market





When Colton knew he was ready to pop the question, he decided to take Caroline back to that same movie theater where they had their first date. He booked a theater and made up a bogus show time for the movie, and Caroline had no clue what was coming. We’ll let him take the story from there.

Colton tells Rare Country, “I had a [special] preview made and rented out a theater. We got our Coke and popcorn and all that good stuff. ‘Beauty and the Beast’ started rolling, the preview to that. ‘The Shack’ started rolling, preview to that, and then the third preview was a slideshow of basically our journey together. The last slide was a note she’d written me a long time ago saying ‘Don’t forget to marry me.’ That’s when I did it.”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood closes the book on the Storyteller Tour with this emotional performance

We don’t know a woman alive who could say no to that elaborate of a proposal.

She said YES! I get to marry my best friend y'all! I've been dreaming her up my whole life and she's so much more than what my simple mind could come up with.Thank you Lord for this amazing girl and these two amazing families. Forever ain't long enough. A post shared by Colton Swon (@colton.swon) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

After she said yes, Caroline and Colton’s families all popped out from where they’d been hiding in the theater. Colton’s brother Zach tells us, “I’m not gonna lie, I teared up. It was pretty emotional.”

Congratulations, Caroline and Colton!

In addition to planning a wedding, The Swon Brothers are also celebrating the release of their new six-song EP, “Pretty Cool Scars,” featuring the lead single “Don’t Call Me.”