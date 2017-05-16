This royal family of country music just welcomed a bouncing baby boy
A royal family of country music has a new baby boy. Holly Williams, the daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and granddaughter of Hank Williams Sr., just gave birth to her third child and first son on Friday, May 12. Holly is married to musician Chris Coleman.

Holly took this amazing photo with her two daughters, Lillie Mae Louise, 14 months, and Stella June, two-and-a-half, just before she went to the hospital to deliver baby No. 3.

She writes, “So happy to have captured this moment with my babies before Chris and I anxiously, excitedly, nerve-wrackingly welcomed our beautiful baby BOY into our hearts forever and ever.”

According to a post from Chris, the couple didn’t find out they were having a boy until he was delivered. We expect them to announce his name very soon.

Congratulations on the new baby boy, Holly and Chris!

