This royal family of country music just welcomed a bouncing baby boy

A royal family of country music has a new baby boy. Holly Williams, the daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and granddaughter of Hank Williams Sr., just gave birth to her third child and first son on Friday, May 12. Holly is married to musician Chris Coleman.

Yesterday morning after our pancake family outing I frantically called @mandyjohnsonphoto to come save the day and take a few shots in my dining room with the girlies and I before we headed to the hospital. What an amazingly talented friend/successful photographer she is!!!! So happy to have captured this moment with my babies before Chris and I anxiously, excitedly, nerve-wrackingly welcomed our beautiful baby BOY into our hearts forever and ever 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 A post shared by hollyaudreywilliams (@hollyaudreywilliams) on May 13, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Holly took this amazing photo with her two daughters, Lillie Mae Louise, 14 months, and Stella June, two-and-a-half, just before she went to the hospital to deliver baby No. 3.

She writes, “So happy to have captured this moment with my babies before Chris and I anxiously, excitedly, nerve-wrackingly welcomed our beautiful baby BOY into our hearts forever and ever.”

@colemantime Repost : Pulling up to the hospital for baby number 3 got me like… @hollyaudreywilliams still in her curlers looking fine and ready to deliver! Boy or girl? We'll see in an hour. A post shared by hollyaudreywilliams (@hollyaudreywilliams) on May 12, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

According to a post from Chris, the couple didn’t find out they were having a boy until he was delivered. We expect them to announce his name very soon.

Congratulations on the new baby boy, Holly and Chris!