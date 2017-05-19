This sweet video has Joey+Rory fans crying happy tears

It was a simple video – just a shot of daughter of Indiana swinging in the sunshine, as her daddy, Rory Feek, filmed the moment from the grass just a few feet away. Yet, what might have hit people so much is what else the video shows – Joey Feek’s grave.

RELATED: Joey Feek’s recently released music evokes emotional memories for Rory

Viewed nearly a half a million times since it was posted on May 17, the simple scene symbolizes so much more than what any words could say. There is the sunshine, and the swing and the daughter Joey loved so much now being pushed by her best friend, Julie.





There is the dog and the fence and the wooden cross that sit and watch this simple scene unfold, and with nothing but the sounds of the birds in the background, the video is just about as powerful as any other video Rory has ever shared.

“…sunset swinging w her Mama’s best friend Julie,” Rory writes in the May 17 Facebook post.

And with just eight words, we feel the emotion of the moment.

Indeed, Rory continues to learn how to muddle through life without Joey, from meeting up with friends at the local coffee shop…

…to taking Indiana out to feed the chickens…

…to Indiana watering the flowers her mama loved so much.

RELATED: Rory Feek is hit by yet another unthinkable tragedy

And no matter how painful life must still be without Joey, we are all reminded that life always goes on.