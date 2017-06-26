Thomas Rhett just melted over this sweet moment with Willa Gray

Is anyone not completely in love with little Willa Gray, daughter of Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren?

We think not.

☀️🎀 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

With every new pic that is shared by her proud parents, country fans notice something else about that adorable little girl. She seems to make everyone gush, including her famous daddy.

RELATED: Thomas Rhett gives us a pregnancy update on wife Lauren

“Everything she does is so cute that’s its impossible to get upset with her even when she does bad things,” laughed Thomas Rhett during a recent interview with Rare Country prior to taking the stage at Country LakeShake in Chicago on June 23. He shared a recent example. “We were walking the other day — we always take an evening walk with her stroller and the dogs — and she started screaming at me ‘daddy!’ and I said ‘what?’ and she holds out her hand and grabs my finger. She just wanted to hold my hand while we were walking!”





RELATED: Thomas Rhett opens up about big life changes as a new daddy

The singer then looked around his tour bus, seemingly trying to compose himself.

“My heart just exploded,” he said quietly.

Oh Thomas — isn’t love amazing? Add that to his booming career, and life really can’t get much better for him. Recently the country superstar and reigning Academy of Country Music Awards Male Vocalist of the Year announced that the has added a handful of new dates to his already successful “Home Team Tour.”