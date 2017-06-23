Tim and Faith share series of seldom-seen pics of their girls

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill tied the knot in 1996 and then released their power ballad duet “It’s Your Love” in 1997. When they filmed the video for that song, Faith was pregnant with the couple’s first child, Gracie.

Now, Tim and Faith are singing “It’s Your Love” on their current “Soul 2 Soul World Tour”, and they’re showing seldom-seen family photos as they perform the song. The shots capture the couple’s three daughters from childhood all the way through adulthood over the last 20 years.

RELATED: When it comes to building anticipation, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sure know how to do it





As they sing the song, Tim and Faith look back at the photographs, and you can tell it’s emotional for Faith to see her babies growing up before her very eyes.

RELATED: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are giving us goose bumps with their sexy new video

There are photographs of the three girls on vacation with their parents and attending fancy events with their mom and dad. Our favorites are the candid shots of the girls posing around the house in Nashville. Despite their parents’ huge fame, you can tell these girls have been raised to be level-headed young women.

The photo montage also includes shots of Tim and Faith over the course of their marriage, and it’s a kick to see their different hairstyles and wardrobe choices through the years.

To see this photo montage in person, head to one of Tim and Faith’s shows this summer. Tour dates and ticket information can be found here.