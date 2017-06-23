Watch as this heartthrob countrifies music’s sexiest song

Brett Young’s voice has been all over country radio for the past year thanks to his back-to-back number one hits, “Sleep Without You” and “In Case You Didn’t Know.” You may have noticed there’s some real grit and soul in Brett’s voice, and that soul element is put on full display with this cover of Marvin Gaye’s R&B classic, “Let’s Get It On.”

As he lays into the ultra-sexy lyrics, Brett shows off that soul influence with his raspy vocals and some well-placed growls mixed in there, too.

Whew! It’s enough to set the mood for any romantic evening you may be planning.

So, how did Brett develop that raspy, soulful voice? He tells Rare Country it comes from years of listening to classic R&B acts like Marvin as well as Sam Cooke and Otis Redding.

Says Brett, “A lot of the singers I really look up to are soul singers that have that soulful grit and rasp. I don’t know if it’s a physical thing, and that’s just how I sound, or if it’s the influence of those singers.”

He adds, “I think I got to a point to where I just kind of settled into, ‘This is how I sound for better or for worse.'”

To get a taste of Brett’s soulful voice in person, check him out on the road with Lady Antebellum all summer long.