Watch this Grammy-nominated country star join forces with her beau on this Tim McGraw song

It’s pretty rare for two singers to fall in love with each other and then take their music out on the road together. But, it happened for Maren Morris and her beau, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd.

The “My Church” star launched her first-ever headlining trek, the Hero Tour, on Feb. 2 with back-to-back, sold-out shows in New York City. And, of course, Ryan was right there by her side.

RELATED: Maren Morris just cemented her status as 2016’s breakout country star

Aside from opening for his lady love, Ryan joined Maren onstage for a rousing duet on Tim McGraw’s single, “Last Turn Home.”





Y'ALL! This is everything! 💖 #HeroTour opening night! #marenmorris #RyanHurd #countrymusic #repost @jessturri A video posted by Coti Howell (@cotihowell) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:38pm PST

As you can see in the clip above, Maren and Ryan appear on the Bowery Ballroom stage beneath blue lighting. Ryan’s whole body faces his brunette beauty, as she strums the tune on her acoustic guitar. The talented singers make magic together with their beautiful vocals and tight harmony on the lyrics, “Oh, oh, thank God that we don’t have to be alone/ Closer I get the more that my heart knows / You’re like that last turn home / That last turn home.”

Turns out that Maren and Ryan actually co-wrote the tune in 2013 with fellow songwriter Eric Arjes — long before they started dating. The song, which was released in 2014, appears on Tim’s 13th studio album, “Sundown Heaven Town.”

Ok, last freakin' carpet pic, but I just had to… 😍 A photo posted by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Apr 5, 2016 at 10:03am PDT

“It was the start of a wonderful writing relationship,” the four-time Grammy nominee recalls to PEOPLE. “It’s one of my favorite songs that we’ve ever been a part of.”

RELATED: “My Church” singer Maren Morris is hoping her voice recovers soon following much-needed surgery

She continues, “It’s just crazy to look back on that moment where we were both just songwriters, solely, and that song has held so much weight over the years. The meaning behind the song actually means more now to me and Ryan, in a weird way — years later, it sort of hit us what the song meant.”

Maren’s Hero Tour runs through April with a final show in Nashville. After the trek, she’ll spend the summer of 2017 opening for Sam Hunt’s 15 in a 30 Tour. Watch the video above to hear Maren and Ryan’s amazing duet!