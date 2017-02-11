Wedding bells will soon ring for this Grammy nominee and her handsome hunk

It’s a big weekend for Chris Young’s “Think of You” duet partner, Cassadee Pope. The pretty young winner of season 3 of “The Voice” has announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend and fellow musician Rian Dawson.

Both Cassadee and Rian shared the big news on their respective Instagram pages with a sweet and sexy photo on Feb. 10. Lips planted and ring sparkling, Cassadee captioned her photo simply, “We’re engaged,” while Rian wrote, “The love of my life is now OFFICIALLY the love of my life. Never been happier.”

WE'RE ENGAGED ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A photo posted by Cassadee Pope (@cassadeepope) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

Cassadee and Rian have been together since before her successful run on “The Voice,” and lived in Los Angeles together before moving to Nashville. Rian plays drums for rock band All Time Low, but he appeared in Cassadee’s super sexy video for her 2016 single, “Summer.”

We aren’t sure exactly when Rian popped the question, but it looks like the start of a big weekend for Cassadee. She is also nominated with Chris in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Think of You” at this year’s Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. At Nashville’s Grammy nominee party, Cassadee told Rare Country’s Hunter Kelly, “It’s just so validating and it makes me feel so good about my decision to stay in country music, stick to my roots and kind of tough it out after ‘The Voice.’ It’s been a crazy journey, so I’m really proud.”

It’s shaping up to be a big year of weddings in country music. Cassadee and Rian’s engagement is only the most recent in a surge of country’s hot young couples to announce their engagement already in the past three months. Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans shared their big news after Christmas, as did Kacey Musgraves and fiance’ Ruston Kelly. Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler announced their engagement earlier this year.

The race is on now to see who makes it down the aisle first. Place your bets!

