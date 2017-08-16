After spending a lot of time criticizing him, Jimmy Kimmel now thinks that Donald Trump should be the crowned King of America

Jimmy Kimmel is very upset that, as the President of the United States, Donald Trump’s attempts to condemn white supremacy in the wake of the events in Charlottesville have been lackluster at best — but he does have a solution.

The late night host used his opening monologue on Tuesday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to pitch a rather unique idea (starting at 10:12):

I know this is going to sound nuts, but I have an idea, so hear me out on this; I think this could solve all our problems. We are all going to have to be on board with this. Instead of President, we make Donald Trump King. We make him the first King of America. Think about it. England has a Queen. She lives in a palace — everyone makes a big deal when she shows up — she has no power at all. In the morning, they put a crown on her head and she stands there and waves, she goes back to bed. That’s it. If the Queen were to walk out on her balcony and open her shirt, nothing over there would change. The Queen could be completely bonkers; it would make no difference at all. She’d still be Queen; it would still be fine. That’s what we need to do with Donald Trump. We need to set him up in a castle—maybe in Florida—lead him to the top, and then lock the door to that castle. Forever. Everyone can call him ‘Your Highness.’ Maybe we give him a scepter he can hold. He can sit there watching Fox & Friends, maybe chip a few golf balls out the window of his tower. There’s no way he turns that deal down. If we tell him he’s going to be the King, we gotta get creative here, because enough is enough.





The audience cheered, but Kimmel decided to get serious again. He pleaded with Trump’s supporters to abandon their man, and ensured them that Mike Pence was ready to lead.

