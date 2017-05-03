Alec Baldwin reveals that Donald Trump was invited to appear alongside him on “SNL”

Nearly 7 million people tuned in to watch Donald Trump host “SNL” in 2015. Trump’s episode was the show’s highest-rated episode in three years, but despite the increase in viewership, many “SNL” fans were unhappy that the show had given a platform to a man who had recently made some very incendiary comments about Mexican immigrants.

And according to regular “SNL” guest Alec Baldwin, Trump almost returned to Studio 8H earlier this year.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Ellen,” Baldwin — who hosted “SNL” in February and actually beat Trump’s episode in the ratings — told Ellen DeGeneres, “I can’t imagine what it would be like if I met him [now], if I ran into him.”





He went on, “When we did the show, when I hosted ‘SNL’ this season, we asked him to come. We invited him to come, we were so hopeful he would come, but he didn’t show up.”

Since the 2016 election, “Saturday Nigh Live” has become one of the mainstream media’s most anti-Trump voices, creating multiple sketches that mock Trump, Sean Spicer and Steve Bannon. The incessant mockery clearly enraged the current president, who has attacked the show on Twitter numerous times since his victory last November.