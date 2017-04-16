Donald Trump Jr. gets a series of makeovers after his “mainstream media” trolling attempt backfires

The president’s son, Don Jr., might be running the family business while his dad deals with more pressing issues, but that hasn’t stopped him from causing more mischief on Twitter. On Saturday, April 15, Don Jr. — Inspired by his father’s distaste for mainstream media outlets like CNN — tweeted out a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt bearing the slogan “VERY FAKE NEWS.” The picture went viral almost immediately, and it didn’t take long for some of Twitter’s funniest Photoshop users to turn it into comedy fodder. It got pretty savage.

@DonaldJTrumpJr it is a very nice shirt pic.twitter.com/1DmgXGVYzx — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) April 15, 2017

Don Jr.’s no stranger to photo-based mockery. Earlier this year photos from a New York Times piece about him took the internet by storm.