Kids might be the creepiest people on this planet.
Just look at @sassykattx’s younger sister for an example. According to the Twitter user, the little girl likes to cut off the faces of her dolls to put on other dolls.
If you saw that picture and debated whether or not you were looking at a real baby, then you certainly aren’t alone.
According to @sassykattx, it’s definitely a doll. But that doesn’t make it any less disturbing.
Someone noted that they had seen this behavior before.
But all is not as it appears. As it turns out, she just wants to go into the medical field.
(H/T Twitter)
RELATED: Beefy mer-men raise a ton of money for mental health with new calendar — and we need one