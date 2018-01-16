Kids might be the creepiest people on this planet.

Just look at @sassykattx’s younger sister for an example. According to the Twitter user, the little girl likes to cut off the faces of her dolls to put on other dolls.





My little sister has an obsession with cutting the faces off baby dolls/stuffed animals and putting them on other dolls. Help pic.twitter.com/Q6xzeg2fzw — katelynn (@sassykattx) January 15, 2018

If you saw that picture and debated whether or not you were looking at a real baby, then you certainly aren’t alone.

Why second one looks like an actual baby? — ✨Asli Yoncé (@AsliYonce) January 15, 2018

According to @sassykattx, it’s definitely a doll. But that doesn’t make it any less disturbing.

It’s one of those “for real” baby dolls lmao!! — katelynn (@sassykattx) January 15, 2018

Someone noted that they had seen this behavior before.

She's Sid from Toy Story 💀 https://t.co/OTDcPVIkZT — Lil Chano (@Jerry_Melgar7) January 16, 2018

But all is not as it appears. As it turns out, she just wants to go into the medical field.

Don’t worry guys my sister is not a serial killer she just likes to play doctor lmao — katelynn (@sassykattx) January 15, 2018

Encourage her to go into plastic or oral surgery – my brother does that in real life all the time #omfs — Ian Schlieder (@IanSchlieder) January 16, 2018

She wants to do plastic surgery lol — katelynn (@sassykattx) January 16, 2018

(H/T Twitter)

RELATED: Beefy mer-men raise a ton of money for mental health with new calendar — and we need one