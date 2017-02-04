Jimmy Fallon and Alessia Cara brought the house down with their musical impressions

When 20-year-old Alessia Cara went on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” she was probably expecting a lot of softball questions and the opportunity to plug her newest album and tour. She might not have been expecting Fallon to pull out his “wheel of musical impressions.”

The wheel proved to be full of hilarious surprises like Nikki Minaj singing “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song (Cara killed it) and Fallon doing his best Axl Rose impression for a rendition of “Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe.” Cara closed with her best take on Lorde singing “Bah Bah Black Sheep” that was part awesome and part hilarious.





