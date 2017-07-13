Kellyanne Conway decided to bring flashcards to an interview, and you better believe the internet had a ball

When a politician or political operative makes a gaffe, the internet immediately jumps on them — when Obama wore a tan suit, Twitter had a ball. And nobody has been hit harder than Kellyanne Conway. We all remember her “alternative facts” interview. On Wednesday night, Conway appeared on Sean Hannity’s show — and she brought flashcards.
The internet did the rest.
On a side note, Hannity has had great ratings over the past few nights. On Tuesday, he hosted Donald Trump Jr. According to Variety, 2.9 million people tuned in to watch that interview.
Unsurprisingly, most of the memes leaned hard to the left.