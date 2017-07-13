Kellyanne Conway decided to bring flashcards to an interview, and you better believe the internet had a ball

When a politician or political operative makes a gaffe, the internet immediately jumps on them — when Obama wore a tan suit, Twitter had a ball. And nobody has been hit harder than Kellyanne Conway. We all remember her “alternative facts” interview. On Wednesday night, Conway appeared on Sean Hannity’s show — and she brought flashcards.

The internet did the rest.

RELATED: Trump and Putin finally met and of course it got Photoshopped into something way more suggestive





Dammit, I thought we settled this. pic.twitter.com/yM3FL83CxO — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 13, 2017

Kellyanne

the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/cdC4hJrDTz — Pirate Edward Low (@PirateEdwardLow) July 13, 2017

On a side note, Hannity has had great ratings over the past few nights. On Tuesday, he hosted Donald Trump Jr. According to Variety, 2.9 million people tuned in to watch that interview.

who wore it best Kellyanne pic.twitter.com/71jm0NUC6F — Pirate Edward Low (@PirateEdwardLow) July 13, 2017

Kellyanne Conway performing a public service for her Twitter faithful. #KellysCards pic.twitter.com/zYqNYrAgOO — Paul Witham (@pwitham11) July 13, 2017

NO WE CANNOT DO THIS AGAIN pic.twitter.com/viezcZ8bHN — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) July 13, 2017

Anyone else wear their sunglasses tonight? pic.twitter.com/WiJlIL37Of — Matt Bush (@ItsMattBush) July 13, 2017

Unsurprisingly, most of the memes leaned hard to the left.