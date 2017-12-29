A deceased veteran’s self-published book is going viral after excerpts were uploaded to Twitter and got the internet talking.

The book is called “One in a Hundred Million: The Life and Times of Marion Urichich,” and the cover immediately draws you in. On the bright yellow cover, the text promises the reader three stories: one about a doctor giving Marion the wrong serum for a stingray wound, one about him falling into the tracks of a bulldozer and another about a 37-year legal entanglement.

my rarest book is a self-published autobiography written by a crazy old man from my hometown. every page is a gift pic.twitter.com/ck68u5fCJm — Christmas Duckman (@bobservo) December 28, 2017

Inside, Marion seems to tell little bits of his life, like one time when he went to Cleveland to sell coal but ended up giving his goods away to people on credit and thus infuriating his mother.

you can read every page of this in the voice of Grandpa Simpson pic.twitter.com/j1rd8Ap0kA — Christmas Duckman (@bobservo) December 28, 2017

The Twitter user who posted the photos of the book runs a podcast entitled “Talking Simpsons,” that’s based on the popular cartoon, and he pointed out that you can read every chapter of the book in the voice of Grandpa Simpson, and it makes more sense. He’s actually not wrong. Here’s a highlight reel of Grandpa Simpson to give you a feel for the narration:

As an added bonus, you can even pick up the book on Amazon. Here’s the description that Marion Urichich writes for his masterpiece online: