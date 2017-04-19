Relive the moment Cam’ron debated Bill O’Reilly and invented a meme

After a 21-year relationship, Bill O’Reilly and Fox News have parted ways. Meaning that the conservative network’s most popular show, “The O’Reilly Factor,” is no more. Undeniably, one of the greatest moments in the history of the show came in 2003, when O’Reilly invited Cam’ron and Dame Dash on to discuss the ins and outs of hip hop and whether it was a bad influence on kids.

O’Reilly was initially meant to play moderator in a debate between Cam’ron and Dash, and school principal Salome Thomas-El, but when he was in danger of being upstaged and embarrassed by the rappers — whom he’d clearly underestimated — he got involved. He made no attempt to hide his hatred of hip-hop and soon ended up in an argument with Dash. It’s at this point that hilarity ensued, when Cam’ron famously wagged his finger and taunted, “You maaad, you maaaad!”





And thus, Cam’ron became an early viral sensation and invented the “u mad” meme.