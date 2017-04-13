This rave on the London subway was getting pretty crazy — until the police shut it down

There’s nothing out of the ordinary about a group of British lads deciding to instigate an epic drum and bass rave. The hard part is finding a venue. Presumably there were no nightclubs or abandoned warehouses available, because these dudes decided to have their rave on the Tube.

As you can see in this video — uploaded to YouTube by Trollstation — things go pretty well initially. The general public seems to enjoy the rave, and a lot passengers get in on the action. But sadly, all good things must come to an end — and sick public transportation raves are no exception — because the rave is eventually shutdown by British Transport Police.





Harry Shotta, one of the MCs featured in the video, has been tweeting about the rave today: