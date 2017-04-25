This reporter had no idea the dancer of the century was right behind her

The French election occurred over the weekend and it was the center of attention on all the major networks, both in France and around the world. British news station, Sky News, had a reporter on the ground during the election to cover the celebration for Emmanuel Macron, who is one of the finalists in the election.

However, the viewers probably had a tough time keeping their eyes on the reporter as there was a rogue dancer just over her right shoulder. The dancer appears to be holding a poster depicting Macron and while there are no others around him, he can’t help but move his feet.





The next part of the French election will be a run-off on May 7 between the top two contenders, Emmanuel Macron and France’s Donald Trump, Marine Le Pen. With any luck, we’ll see some dancing there too.