A 34-year-old man and woman riding an ATV at night were tragically killed after being thrown from the vehicle

Tragedy struck a man and woman in Minnesota on Saturday night, as the two riding on an ATV apparently hit an approach and were thrown from the vehicle to their deaths.

The man and woman, both 34, were pronounced dead at the scene in Mentor, Minn.

According to the Grand Forks Herald, the victims, who have not yet been identified, were “thrown from [the] ATV after hitting an approach,” which is pictured and outlined below.





The two were found “unconscious” by emergency responders around 9:50 p.m. and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The man speaking in the YouTube video we’ve included said that he spoke with a man whose family was rollerblading at the time of the crash and witnessed it. That man said that, although it was still light out, the ATV was “apparently traveling at a high rate of speed.”

Pieces of the vehicle were strewn on the ground.

The names of the deceased have not been released, as an investigation into the crash continues.