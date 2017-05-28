A big-name CEO has tragically lost his mom in a boat crash and his father is still in the hospital

Tragedy has struck the family of Uber co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick, as his mother and father were involved in a fatal boating accident on Friday.

The crash occurred at Pine Lake Flat in Fresno, Calif., and claimed the life of Kalanick’s mother, Bonnie. She was 71.

Kalanick’s father, Donald, was also injured in the crash and was listed in serious condition. He is now said to be in stable condition.





The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said that a preliminary report on the crash indicates the boat hit a rock.

“Last night Travis and his family suffered an unspeakable tragedy. His mother passed away in a devastating boating accident near Fresno and his father is in serious condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with Travis and his family in this heartbreaking time,” Uber said in a statement.

Just weeks ago for Mother’s Day, Kalanick shared a heartwarming message for his mom, along with a photo of the two of them from when he was a child.

“As time goes on, I appreciate my mom, her infinite love and huge ❤️more and more. Leaving Los Angeles (my home town) today, I already miss her,” he wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom out there. Love ya Mom.”

Kalanick also recently shared a photo with his parents at the Kentucky Derby.