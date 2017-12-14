Menu
johnson Read this Next

An investigation into a state lawmaker accused of child molestation has ended with a single gunshot
Advertisement

A college student was arrested in an undercover sex sting after offering an undercover cop — who he thought was a 15-year-old boy — lube, Sprite and chicken Alfredo, police say.


According to police, 22-year-old Albert Maruna began exchanging messages on Dec. 5 with a “teen boy” he had met on a dating app. Maruna allegedly had sexually explicit conversations with the undercover officer, and when told by the officer that he was speaking to a 15-year-old, Maruna shared that he did not believe young age would prevent them from having a sexual relationship, reports WKBN-TV.

RELATED: A teacher’s legal excuse for her very inappropriate behavior has us all scratching our heads

RELATED: A Texas teacher’s alleged unholy relationship with a teen all started at the most inappropriate place

The Youngstown State University student allegedly sent naked photos to the officer, asked to be his husband in the future and told him, “You are my one and only.” During the planned Tuesday meeting, Maruna requested the “teen boy” wear a jock strap and arranged to bring Astroglide lube, two bottles of Sprite and some chicken Alfredo pasta in a Tupperware container, presumably to share, reported WKBN. Maruna was also reportedly busted with an iPhone, Macbook computer and three zip drives. Investigators also discovered several explicit conversations on the 22-year-old’s phone and are reportedly working to determine the ages of those involved, reported Fox News.

The Austintown Police Department arrested Maruna, and he was charged importuning, disseminating matter harmful or obscene to juveniles, possession of criminal tools and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Walmart pulls the “cannabis Christmas tree” after the internet gets a little too into the holiday spirit

Walmart pulls the “cannabis Christmas tree” after the internet gets a little too into the holiday spirit

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

4 years after his death, Philip Seymour Hoffman’s partner has opened up about the late actor’s battle with addiction

4 years after his death, Philip Seymour Hoffman’s partner has opened up about the late actor’s battle with addiction

An NFL star running back says he’s living with CTE and shows what it’s like

An NFL star running back says he’s living with CTE and shows what it’s like

Daniel Shaver’s widow has some harsh words for the jury who acquitted the officer who killed her husband
Rare News

Daniel Shaver’s widow has some harsh words for the jury who acquitted the officer who killed her husband

,
Think you’ve got what it takes to be an Army Sniper? You are definitely not on this level
Rare News

Think you’ve got what it takes to be an Army Sniper? You are definitely not on this level

,
An investigation into a state lawmaker accused of child molestation has ended with a single gunshot
Rare News

An investigation into a state lawmaker accused of child molestation has ended with a single gunshot

,
A father and son land themselves behind bars after they made beating up a bully a family affair
Caught on video

A father and son land themselves behind bars after they made beating up a bully a family affair

,
Advertisement