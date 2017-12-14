A college student was arrested in an undercover sex sting after offering an undercover cop — who he thought was a 15-year-old boy — lube, Sprite and chicken Alfredo, police say.





According to police, 22-year-old Albert Maruna began exchanging messages on Dec. 5 with a “teen boy” he had met on a dating app. Maruna allegedly had sexually explicit conversations with the undercover officer, and when told by the officer that he was speaking to a 15-year-old, Maruna shared that he did not believe young age would prevent them from having a sexual relationship, reports WKBN-TV.

RELATED: A teacher’s legal excuse for her very inappropriate behavior has us all scratching our heads

RELATED: A Texas teacher’s alleged unholy relationship with a teen all started at the most inappropriate place

The Youngstown State University student allegedly sent naked photos to the officer, asked to be his husband in the future and told him, “You are my one and only.” During the planned Tuesday meeting, Maruna requested the “teen boy” wear a jock strap and arranged to bring Astroglide lube, two bottles of Sprite and some chicken Alfredo pasta in a Tupperware container, presumably to share, reported WKBN. Maruna was also reportedly busted with an iPhone, Macbook computer and three zip drives. Investigators also discovered several explicit conversations on the 22-year-old’s phone and are reportedly working to determine the ages of those involved, reported Fox News.

The Austintown Police Department arrested Maruna, and he was charged importuning, disseminating matter harmful or obscene to juveniles, possession of criminal tools and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.