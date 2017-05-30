A trucker’s first day on the job was a complete disaster after he slammed into a low bridge

A 24-year-old Canadian truck driver passing through Tonawanda, N.Y., on Tuesday morning ended up staying there a lot longer than he’d hoped.

The driver, identified as Kirisanthan Senathi, made a critical miscalculation, hitting into the Young St. CSX bridge around 10:15 a.m., WIVB reported.

We now know that it was the trucker’s first day on the job.





While no one was injured, the same cannot be said for Senathi’s pride.

The trucker has been issued a traffic summons for his struggles and it’s hard to imagine his company will be eager to get him back on the road.

We’ve seen this story before.

If Senathi had trouble with this bridge, then this notorious truck-destroying train bridge in Westwood, Mass., is his arch nemesis.