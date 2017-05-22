Sinkhole opens up at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

A sinkhole has opened up at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-lago resort in West Palm Beach, Fla.

RELATED: A sheriff’s deputy is missing after a massive sinkhole swallowed a patrol car in San Antonio

The town of Palm Beach released a short statement about the collapse on its website, blaming it on a newly installed water main.

A 4′ x 4′ sinkhole has formed on Southern Boulevard directly in front of Mar-a-Lago. It appears to be in the vicinity of the newly installed water main. West Palm Beach Utilities distribution crews have secured the area and will most likely need to do some exploratory excavation today. One lane is closed but the road remains open. Please pay attention to signs.





It’s not clear whether “Please pay attention to signs” is a metaphor for anything more troubling, or merely a warning to motorists and pedestrians.

Trump is in the Middle East right now but has spent nearly a quarter of his presidency at the resort in Florida.