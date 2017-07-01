After being faulted for a fatal crash, Venus Williams issues a personal statement to the victim and his family

A police report from Palm Beach Gardens found Williams to be at fault for “violating” the right of way, but an investigation continues.

The wife of the crash victim, Esther Linda Barson,, told police she proceeded westbound through a green light and T-boned Williams’ car. Her husband suffered head injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he died on June 22.

Williams told police she stopped in the median break when traffic forced her to stop, the police report said. She then drove her 2010 Toyota Sequoia through the intersection and she didn’t see Barson’s 2016 Hyundai Accent.