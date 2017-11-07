Alec Baldwin makes a bold claim about first lady Melania Trump

Actor Alec Baldwin is claiming that first lady Melania Trump secretly loves his impersonation of her husband, President Donald Trump.

President Trump has made it clear that he hates Baldwin’s “Saturday Night Live” impression, but if Baldwin’s claims are true, the first lady might be a different story.

“Someone told me, who’s friends with someone in the White House or formerly in the White House, that Melania Trump loves ‘SNL’ and she loves my impersonation,” Baldwin said during an interview with WNYC radio’s Brian Lehrer.

Baldwin wasn’t done yet, though. He continued by further claiming that Mrs. Trump told the White House source “that’s exactly what he’s like,” adding, “[President] Trump is horrified and beside himself that his wife actually thinks it’s funny.”





RELATED: Alec Baldwin won an Emmy for playing Trump and jokingly offered it to the president

The “SNL” star did not name the source, and not long after he made his assertion, the White House disputed his claim.

“That is not true, which is why Mr. Baldwin has no actual names to go with his bizarre assertion,” the office of the first lady’s director of communications Stephanie Grisham said, according to Newsweek.

President Trump has previously made it very clear that he does not appreciate Baldwin’s “SNL” impersonation of him.

During an interview with “TODAY’S” Matt Lauer late last year, Trump said, “I hosted ‘SNL’ when it was a good show, but it’s not a good show anymore. Nothing to do with me, there’s nothing funny about it. The skits are terrible.”

He continued by saying that he thought Baldwin’s impersonation was “mean-spirited.”

“I like Alec, but his imitation of me is really mean-spirited and not very good,” Trump said. “I like him as an actor, but I don’t think his imitation of me gets me at all, and it’s meant to be mean-spirited, which is very biased. And I don’t like it.”

Just a few days before his “TODAY” interview, Trump posted on Twitter, writing, “Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad.”

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

RELATED: Alec Baldwin revived his President Trump impression on “Weekend Update: Summer Edition”