April the giraffe’s bouncing baby boy is already taller than most people, and we can’t look away

It’s finally happened. April the giraffe has given birth to a bouncing baby boy, who is already taller than most people.

The baby giraffe weighed in at 129 pounds and measured in at 5’9″.

Just look at him:

RELATED: After months of anticipation, April the giraffe has finally welcomed her eagerly-awaited calf into the world

The giraffe birth took place at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., and more than 1.2 million humans watched it happen live.

Meet #AprilTheGiraffe’s new calf! BRB, knitting a blanket big enough for a 6-ft. baby. pic.twitter.com/0H1eC4Y4UV — BabiesRUs 👶 (@BabiesRUs) April 15, 2017





The long pregnancy had started to turn from anticipation into meme fodder as people wondered when April would finally go into labor.

“All is well,” Animal Adventure Park posted on Facebook, showing the little guy with mom.

You can rewatch the birth moment below, though it’s probably not for everyone.